Raccoon bolts down soccer field, interrupting game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The highlight of a soccer game wasn’t the actual game, but a raccoon that somehow made its way onto the field on Wednesday night.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a raccoon can be seen bolting across the field at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

“We’ve just had a raccoon on the pitch here at @Subaru_Park!” the user wrote.

The trash panda interrupted the game between the Philadelphia Union and the New York City FC. At one point, it appears to get off the field by jumping onto the side fence, sending the crowd into an uproar.

The animal briefly got onto the ledge before jumping back off and sprinting back down the field.

According to NBC News, the raccoon was captured by a local pest control company with a trash can and released into the wild.

Despite the raccoon’s antics, the New York City FC beat Philadelphia 2-1.

