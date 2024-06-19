Rabiot: ‘Thiago Motta has his career, I have mine’

Adrien Rabiot feels Juventus made an ‘excellent choice’ in hiring Thiago Motta but was evasive when referring to his future at the club.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has less than two weeks left on his contract in Turin and isn’t expected to put pen to paper on a new deal before the end of the month, making him technically available on a free transfer.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is planning to offer a new two-year contract to Rabiot and his mother-agent Veronique after the European Championship, willing to propose a salary of around €7.5m net per season.

Evasive Rabiot

Speaking from the France training camp at the European Championship via Gazzetta dello Sport, Rabiot first discussed his plans for the future.

“The idea was to determine my future before the start of the European Championship, but there was little time at the end of the season, and I left early. Once with the national team I wanted to concentrate on the objective and put everything else in the background.

“There are people who work for me. What I would like to do in the future I’ll keep to myself for now, but I’m not worried about my future.”

He gave his thoughts on Juventus’ decision to appoint Thiago Motta as head coach.

“Thiago is a great coach who has done great things since he has been coaching in Italy. We played together for four or five seasons at PSG, and we know each other well, but his arrival is not decisive in my choice.

“Thiago Motta has his career and I have mine, but what he has done and in particular this year with Bologna, from a playing and work point of view, makes me think that he is an excellent choice for Juventus.”

Finally, Rabiot was asked about the upcoming elections in France. Both Marcus Thuram and Kylian Mbappe were clear in their statements regarding the risk of the far right.

“Everyone is free to vote according to their own beliefs. I won’t say how I intend to vote, we are in a democracy and that’s how it works. Whoever gets the greatest number of votes, because chosen by the people who vote, will govern.”