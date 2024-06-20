Rabiot – Real Madrid watch Juventus midfielder and Manchester United target

Juventus face a new threat for Adrien Rabiot, as after Manchester United, it is reported that Real Madrid could pick up the midfielder for free.

The France international is reaching the end of his contract on June 30 and has still not made a decision on his future.

He was in a similar situation last summer and signed a new one-year deal, but once again is keeping the Bianconeri and everyone else waiting while he evaluates his options.

Juventus were confident when the main alternative was Manchester United, especially as the Old Lady is back in the Champions League and also qualified for the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid now looking at Rabiot too

However, Diario AS now warn that Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Rabiot as a cheap opportunity, especially if Dani Ceballos leaves.

Rabiot only turned 29 in April and has 43 senior caps for France, scoring four goals.

He first came to Juve as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.