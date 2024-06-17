Rabiot ready for Euro 2024 debut as Juventus future hangs in balance

Adrien Rabiot is ready to start for France in their Euro 2024 opener against Austria, but his future is still shrouded in doubt as his Juventus contract ticks down.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has just under two weeks left on his current deal with the Bianconeri and no extension agreement is in place yet, with his mother-agent Veronique carefully assessing his options ahead of the summer. Milan have already been in contact to explore a possible move.

Juventus want to keep Rabiot and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has already drawn up a two-year offer worth around €7.5m net per season plus add-ons, with an option for a further year. For now though, no significant progress has been made.

Rabiot situation

Page 35 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Juventus will hold a further round of talks with Rabiot and his representatives after June 30th, when his current contract expires, not wanting to rush into a deal. The club are not giving him any ultimatums or deadlines in negotiations.

The 29-year-old midfielder is currently preoccupied with the European Championship with France, who’ll start their tournament against Austria on Monday evening.