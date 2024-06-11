Rabiot: Milan could outbid Juventus for France midfielder

Milan have asked after Adrien Rabiot and could look to outdo Juventus in their contract offer to the France midfielder, reports suggest.

The 29-year-old has under three weeks left on his contract in the Piedmont capital and renewal talks between the club and his mother-agent Veronique have not produced any results yet, prompting him to start considering his options ahead of July.

Rabiot has been one of Juventus’ better performers over the last few years, increasing his stocks after a slow start in Turin, and Milan are on the hunt for a new midfielder or two to bolster Paulo Fonseca’s squad.

Rabiot situation

Page two of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Milan are serious about the idea of snapping up Rabiot on a free transfer this summer and would be willing to match his €7.5m net salary requests, using add-ons to reach the lofty figure.

Rossoneri director Geoffrey Moncada appreciates the qualities and experience of the 29-year-old Frenchman and is keen to welcome him in the coming weeks, looking to prove a serious threat to Juventus, who haven’t managed to set up a new deal yet.