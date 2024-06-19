Advertisement

Rabiot expects Mbappé back soon as injury 'not the end of the world'

dpa
France's Kylian Mbappe holds his bleeding nose during the winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
France forward Kylian Mbappé will return to the pitch quickly despite a broken nose, team-mate Adrien Rabiot said on Wednesday.

"A broken nose is not the end of the world. He should be back with us very quickly," the 29-year-old told reporters at the team's base in Paderborn.

Captain Mbappé suffered the injury late on in the 1-0 win over Austria in their opening Group D game on Monday.

The L'Equipe sports newspaper says he will miss Friday's game with the Netherlands although France have yet to confirm this. He is expected to wear a mask when he does return and will need an operation at some point, coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

Mbappé himself posted on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Without risks there are no victories.”

When asked about a similar injury to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, his team-mate at Juventus during the past season, Rabiot said: "He had an operation shortly afterwards and was able to play the next few games. He returned to the team very quickly,"

Defender William Saliba also believes the 25-year-old Mbappé is on the road to recovery.

"I saw him this morning. He was feeling a bit better, he was on his way for further tests, that's all I know," he said.

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch reacts while France's Adrien Rabiot (L) lays the ball off during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Fabian Strauch/dpa
