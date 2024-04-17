Rabbits roll to 16-0 win over Bluff Dale

Apr. 16—GRAFORD — The Graford Rabbits baseball team picked up a key district win in impressive fashion Tuesday night in front of its home fans. From the opening pitch, Graford was dominant in its most recent district outing against Bluff Dale, winning by a final score of 16-0 in five run rule-shortened innings.

Graford junior Reed Ferguson got the start on the mound against the Bobcats. After allowing a hit to Bluff Dale's leadoff hitter — who was subsequently tagged out on the base paths trying to reach second base — Ferguson settled in and dominated.

The junior struck out the next two Bluff Dale batters and the Graford's offense generated runs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Ferguson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and freshman Trenton Ragle drew a bases-loaded walk to score the first run of the game.

After that, sophomore Carson Altum hit a high fly ball to left field that dropped for a two-run RBI double that extended the Rabbit lead to 3-0. Then, two more Rabbits were walked with the bases loaded that scored two more runs, allowing Graford to enter the second inning with a 5-0 advantage.

Ferguson recorded three more strikeouts around a Bobcat base runner, and the Rabbits added to their lead in the bottom of the second frame. Ragle hit a bloop single down the left field line that scored a run with the bases loaded, and Altum collected two more RBI in the next at bat to make it 8-0. Graford built a 9-0 lead at the end of two innings.

Ferguson put together another dominant two innings while the Graford offense added seven more runs to the scoreboard, which eventually gave the Rabbits a 16-0 victory.

With the win, first-year head coach Jerry Tomlin's team ensured that it can at least tie for first place in the District 13-1A Region II standings with Gordon if it can secure another win against Bluff Dale this Saturday. The game will take place at 4 p.m. at Bluff Dale High School.