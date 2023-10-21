Rabbi who lost family in West Bank shooting says he ‘feels safer in Israel than the UK’

A British-Israeli rabbi whose daughters and wife were shot dead in a Hamas terrorist attack has said he feels safer in Israel than the UK due to the current climate of antisemitism.Rabbi Leo Dee said seeing people in the UK “marching in support of Hamas” reminded him of Hitler supporters marching in Berlin, and he feels safer in Israel where residents are “more prepared”.His wife Lucy, 48, and daughters, Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, were fatally wounded in a shooting in the West Bank on 7 April.The family of seven, who moved to Israel from the UK in 2014, had been travelling in separate cars en route to a Passover holiday.