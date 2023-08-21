Rabanne's Signature Metallics Take Center Stage in New Gen-Z Makeup Line

After 54 years of success in the fragrance field, Rabanne is expanding its reach in the beauty industry via a new makeup line, Rabanne Beauty.

Though the French label rebranded to a singular name just two months ago, Rabanne Beauty remains grounded in the original codes upon which late designer Paco Rabanne built the brand in 1966. The star of the new line isn't necessarily any one product, but rather elements like an emphasis on metallics that have defined the Rabanne brand since its founding. The full collection, which debuts direct-to-consumer on PacoRabanne.com on Monday, includes 18 lip products, 26 eye shadow offerings — in both creams and powders — a three-step mascara routine, three multi-purpose glitter sprays, two metallic "serums" and a 30-shade foundation range. Its broader retail rollout at select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com is set for October.

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne Beauty

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne Beauty

"We wanted to make something very accessible, but also aspirational. So people can look at these colors and images and not feel frightened of looking at something saying, 'Oh, I'm not sure I can do that or wear that,'" makeup artist Diane Kendal, who serves as the brand's creative director, tells Fashionista.

Housed in shiny chrome packaging, the eye shadow palettes (which come in duos and quads) feature a medley of textures and finishes, including soft sparkle, matte, gloss and metal. For those seeking a bolder, guaranteed-statement-making look, there are the intensely pigmented cream shadows (dubbed "Colorshots" by the brand), which also feature a range of bright metal hues amongst a broader 12-shade offering.

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne Beauty

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne Beauty

With its lineup of vibrant chrome-clad SKUs, Rabanne joins an emerging cohort of color cosmetics brands aiming to capture a Gen-Z audience with luxury labels and sleek, modern aesthetics (see also: Prada Beauty and YSL Beauty).

As part of its play for Gen-Z shoppers, Rabanne Beauty wants to emphasize a spirit of playfulness and experimentation, rather than one of singularity or perfection.

"I love the idea of things not being perfect — I hate perfect. I used to think, you have to comb out mascara to make sure there are no clumps and everything has to be blended…You want to be able to sort of make a mistake and think, 'Oh, I actually like it. Let's just leave it,'" says Kendal of her current philosophy and approach to the range.

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne Beauty

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne Beauty

In line with that perfection-eschewing ethos, the brand's Fresh Touch Foundation is a light-to-medium coverage formula that's meant to create a glow-y base and celebrate the wearer's natural skin tone, rather than cover it up. "I love when you can still see the skin through [a foundation] and you've just evened out the skin tone a little bit, but the skin still looks healthy," says Kendal. "I like that element of things being a bit unfinished."

"We're thrilled to introduce Rabanne Beauty to our prestige cosmetics assortment," said Maria Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty in a press release. "We know our loyal beauty enthusiasts will fall in love with the unique packaging, innovative formulas and bold, expressive pigments and shades. As the exclusive U.S. retailer, we're proud to be an integral partner to this iconic brand and provide access and awareness to this next phase of growth for The Maison."

Ahead, get a first look at the inaugural Rabanne Beauty product lineup — including individual shades and pricing.

Rabanne Beauty Shimmer Bomb in Bronze Gold, $30, available here

Rabanne Beauty Shimmer Bomb in Copper, $30, available here

Rabanne Beauty Shimmer Bomb in Rose Gold, $30, available here

Rabanne Beauty Fresh Touch Foundation, $40, available here

Rabanne Beauty Glitter Shot, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Metal Shot, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in My Bad, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Sorry Not Sorry, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Friend Zone, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Wood You, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Sunset Flare, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Black Lune, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Meteor Light, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Lavender Sky, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in 1969, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Cosmic Rave, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Moon Child, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Colorshot in Glow Up, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Mascara, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Primer Mascara, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Top Coat Mascara, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in All Lights On Me, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Back To Black, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Date Night, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Digital Dream, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Hey Sunshine, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Iconique, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Les Opposes S'Attirent, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Macaron, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Midnight Lights, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Mini Palette in Put A Ring On It, $25, available here

Rabanne Beauty Handbag Palette in Feel My Vibe, $38, available here

Rabanne Beauty Handbag Palette in No More Drama, $38, available here

Rabanne Beauty Handbag Palette in Paradise Lost, $38, available here

Rabanne Beauty Handbag Palette in Unnatural World, $38, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Pose, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Metal Blossom, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Red Chrome, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Idée Fixe, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in The Tea, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Soft Core Nude, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Spotted, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Ghosted, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in J'ai Un Crush, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Let Me Take a Selfie, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Red Seal, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Red Realness, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Silencio, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Orange Mecanique, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Famous Lipcolor in Role Play, $32, available here

Rabanne Beauty Lovebalm in 001 Love Language, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Lovebalm in 010 Makeup Sex, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Lovebalm in 011, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Lovebalm in 030, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Lovebalm in 068, $28, available here

Rabanne Beauty Lovebalm in 090 Toxic Lips, $28, available here

The debut Rabanne Beauty collection, which ranges in price from $20 to $40, is available on PacoRabanne.com as of Monday, with its subsequent retail rollout hitting select Ulta Beauty locations nationwide and Ulta.com in October.

