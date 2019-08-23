Ra’Shede Hageman is believed to have a stinger

Falcons defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman left Thursday’s preseason game with a neck injury.

Hageman is believed to have a stinger, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hageman is in his second stint with the Falcons. He has not played a regular-season game since the 2016 season.

Atlanta cut him after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct following a 2016 arrest on domestic violence charges.

He now faces a two-game suspension for an arrest last year for driving while intoxicated. Hageman pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The Falcons made Hageman a second-round pick in 2014, and he had 62 tackles and four sacks in 44 games with Atlanta during his first stint with the team.