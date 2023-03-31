R Mason Thomas growing in every way in year two with the Sooners

After arriving in Norman in early December, Brent Venables and his coaching staff had just under two months to solidify their 2022 recruiting class. By the time national signing day rolled around, the Sooners put together the No. 8 class in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

While they had their share of players flip to other schools amidst the coaching change, Venables and Miguel Chavis pulled off a flip that has a chance to have big-time ramifications for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023 and beyond.

Originally committed to Iowa State, R Mason Thomas opted for the opportunity to play with Brent Venables, one of the nation’s best defensive coaches since the turn of the century. As a true freshman in year one, we saw flashes of the potential that Venables and Chavis saw. Heading into year two, Chavis likes what he’s seen from his sophomore defensive end.

“He’s busted his butt,” Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis said on Wednesday. “And he’s twitching now. You know he’s special. Just more maturation. Maturation of my technique, maturation in the weight room, strength and conditioning. He’s almost 240 pounds, and it’s good weight.”

Thomas displayed quickness and agility off the edge for the Sooners in 2022. He had nine pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked 10th on the team. His pass rush win rate was second among Sooners defensive linemen and third on the team with at least 100 pass rush snaps last season. Only Ethan Downs was better than R Mason Thomas’ 12% win rate.

This ended up a 1st down for Kansas but look at True FR EDGE R Mason Thomas here beat the LT with an outside stutter to inside move and then blows through the LG knocking him on his butt. Playing fast and violent! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/ywjGU5fWuE — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) October 17, 2022

He displayed some promising traits like speed, quickness, agility, and aggressiveness that will serve him well as he continues to develop in year two. With more weight added to his frame, he’ll be even more disruptive as a pass rusher in 2023.

