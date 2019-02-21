R.J. Hunter is back ... Celtics guard recalled after Gordon Hayward injury originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gordon Hayward's unfortunate injury may spell opportunity for a familiar Celtics face.

Boston recalled guard R.J. Hunter from the Maine Red Claws on Thursday ahead of its game against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Hunter has spent the last month and a half in Maine since the Celtics signed him to a two-way contract on Jan. 10. He now gets a second chance to make an impact with the Celtics, who took him with the 28th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft before waiving him prior to the 2016-17 season.

Hunter's addition to the roster suggests Hayward, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury he suffered Wednesday in a workout session, probably won't play against the No. 1 seed Bucks.

Hayward isn't expected to miss much time, so Hunter's time in the big leagues may be brief. Considering it's just his ninth NBA game since his rookie season in Boston, though, he'll try to make the best of it.

UPDATE (12:07 p.m. ET): Head coach Brad Stevens says Hayward likely won't play against Milwaukee on Thursday night.

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is "unlikely" to play tonight vs. Milwaukee, according to Brad Stevens. If Hayward is unavailable, R.J. Hunter will suit up. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 21, 2019

