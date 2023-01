SNY

In this Giants news conference, head coach Brian Daboll reflected on the most satisfying aspect of clinching the team's first playoff appearance since 2016. Daboll: "The most gratifying moment is just to see these players have their smiling faces after a game, realizing that they accomplished one of the goals, reaching the postseason." He also touched on the chemistry between QB Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley saying, "I think they really appreciate one another, the type of teammate each person is." Daboll also touched on not looking too far ahead to possible playoff opponents with the season finale against the Eagles still on tap, but allowing the younger coaches on the staff to be responsible for undertaking that task.