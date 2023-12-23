R.J. Davis joins this fellow Tar Heel legend in elite scoring company

If you’ve been paying even the slightest bit of attention to UNC basketball this year, you’ve probably seen how well star guard R.J. Davis is playing.

Davis leads Carolina and is eighth in the nation with 21.7 points per game. He’s a dagger from deep, near-automatic from the free throw line – tying assistant coach Jeff Lebo’s record for consecutive free throws against Kentucky – while continuously showing an ability to knock down clutch shots.

Davis is a major reason UNC is 8-3, as of Friday, Dec. 23. Three of those Tar Heel victories have come against ranked opponents, with the most recent one being a convincing, 81-69 victory over previously-unbeaten Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Davis’s point totals in his past seven games go, starting with Oklahoma – 23, 27, 26, 27, 27, 30, 23. If you hadn’t guessed it already, he’s been UNC’s scoring leader in each of these games.

The senior from White Plains, N.Y. is now part of UNC basketball royalty with his 7-game scoring tear, becoming the first player since Tyler Hansbrough to lead Carolina in scoring for seven straight outings.

Psycho T is the greatest big man in Tar Heel history, as he holds the all-time record with 2,872 points. He was the 2008 National Player of the Year, plus he played an integral role in helping UNC capture the 2009 National Championship.

When Davis’s collegiate career ends, he hopes to be part of a championship-winning team like Hansbrough. The Tar Heels came close in the 2022 title game, but blew a 15-point halftime lead to Kansas.

If Davis keeps shooting like he is now and UNC keeps beating strong teams, there’s no reason for a seventh championship to be anywhere else but Chapel Hill.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire