Räikkönen on NASCAR racing: ‘If you behave, others will behave’
Former F1 champion Kimi Räikkönen comments on what it's like to race a NASCAR stock car on Circuit of The Americas.
Kimi Raikkonen has already sprayed champagne from the winner's podium at the Circuit of Americas. The Finn is back in Texas, but in a much different car in a much different series with very different racing styles. Raikkonen and fellow former F1 champion Jenson Button will drive Sunday in NASCAR's first road course race of 2023.
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his first pole position of the season Saturday and will start out front for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Circuit of The Americas. Byron, the 25-year-old North Carolinian, earned the top starting spot for the NASCAR Cup Series race […]
NASCAR fans get their first look at a package of rules changes as the Cup Series visits its first road course of the season at Austin, Texas’ Circuit of the Americas.
William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday's Cup race at Circuit of the Americas and be joined by Tyler Reddick on the front row.
The day begins with Cup qualifying, followed by the Craftsman Truck Series race and then the Xfinity Series race.
Formula 1 is the most popular auto racing series, while IndyCar is a North American series. Though the cars look similar, there are differences.
Details for the sixth Cup race of the season.
