/R E P E A T -- Notice to the Media - Government of Canada to announce funding to expand virtual health care services in New Brunswick/

CHARLO, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - René Arseneault, Member of Parliament, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health will announce support to expand virtual health care services in New Brunswick.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date
August 6, 2021

Time
2:30 PM (ADT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Clinique Charlo Clinic
330 Chaleur St.
Charlo, N.B.
E8E 2G3

SOURCE Health Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c9451.html

