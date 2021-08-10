/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Vancouver Island/
NANAIMO, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important virtual event regarding an infrastructure announcement in the Vancouver Island Region. This virtual event will take place in the presence of:
Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs
Ronna-Rae Leonard, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for Courtenay-Comox
His Worship Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox
His Worship John Ranns, Mayor of Metchosin
His Worship Bob Wells, Mayor of Courtenay
Date:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. PDT
Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255
Identification code: 396781
Livestream: https://youtu.be/tU678lByNro
