/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Vancouver Island/

NANAIMO, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important virtual event regarding an infrastructure announcement in the Vancouver Island Region. This virtual event will take place in the presence of:

  • Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

  • Ronna-Rae Leonard, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for Courtenay-Comox

  • His Worship Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox

  • His Worship John Ranns, Mayor of Metchosin

  • His Worship Bob Wells, Mayor of Courtenay

Date:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021



Time:

9:00 a.m. PDT



Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255

Identification code: 396781


Livestream: https://youtu.be/tU678lByNro

