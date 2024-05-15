Rüdiger and Kimmich among latest German Euro 2024 nominees

Germany's Joshua Kimmich gestures as he leaves the pitch jubilant following the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. Kimmich has been confirmed as the latest German Euro 2024 squad member, by actor Wolfgang Bahro. Arne Dedert/dpa

Antonio Rüdiger was confirmed as a German Euro 2024 squad member by the owner of a Berlin döner kebab shop he frequented as a school kid while Joshua Kimmich got the news from an actor of his favourite TV soap opera on Wednesday.

The national federation DFB continued to unveil players ahead of Thursday's official provisional squad presentation by coach Julian Nagelsmann in an unconventional way, with Pascal Gross and Robert Andrich also earning their place in the squad.

Brighton & Hove midfielder Gross was announced by "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" quiz show host Günther Jauch, and Andrich of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen from his national team midfield partner Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid veteran and 2014 World Cup winner Kroos revealed the news in the latest edition of the "Einfach mal Luppen" podcast he runs together with his brother, Felix Kroos.

"I'm delighted that we're allowed to do this here, especially with Rob. We've discussed our relationship with him, and I'm very pleased to be able to say that my good friend Robert Andrich, with whom I played for Union [Berlin] a few years ago, is here officially," Felix Kroos said.

Andrich, 29, made his national team debut last autumn and was chosen as Kroos' midfield partner in the last two games, victories against France and the Netherlands, as Kroos returned into the team from almost three years of international retirement.

The two are also expected to start at the June 14-July 14 Euros where hosts Germany meet Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage. Kroos has not officially been named but is guaranteed to be part of the squad.

His Real team-mate Rüdiger was announced by the owner of the Hisar kebab shop who said: "Hi, Antonio, my good man. I wanted to let you know that you've been nominated for the European Championships. As you were also a guest of mine as a pupil, the first 50 pupils will get a free döner kebab today."

Rüdiger, like Kroos a sure starter at the Euros, replied in the comments section: "Hisar kebab = best kebab. Huge anticipation for the tournament - let's goooo."

Actor Wolfgang Bahro announced Kimmich outside the set of long-running television soap opera "Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten" (Good Times, Bad Times), of which the 84-times capped Kimmich is a big fan.

Kimmich, 29, has been moved back from midfield to his original position of right back by club and country lately ahead of his fifth major tournament.

The DFB has leaked names since Sunday via traditional and social media, influencers and an art gallery, in widely acclaimed campaign to generate excitement and to prevent media leaks.

The other 10 players revealed so far are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Robin Koch, midfielders Aleksandar Pavlovic and Chris Führich, plus forwards Leroy Sane, Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz.

News reports said that uncapped VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel could also make the provisional squad after playing a strong season.

Nagelsmann will gather his squad in late May for pre-Euros training and tune-up games against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece on June 7.

Rüdiger and Kroos as well as Borussia Dortmund's Schlotterbeck and Füllkrug will miss the first week of training, and probably the Ukraine game, because their clubs contest the Champions League final on June 1.

Nagelsmann must submit his final squad list of a maximum 26 players on June 7, a week before Germany open the Euros against Scotland.