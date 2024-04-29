Qwan’tez Stiggers named favorite Day 3 pick for Jets by Dane Brugler

The Jets came away with some intriguing talent on the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft but none more intriguing or with perhaps a more inspiring story than Qwan’tez Stiggers, the cornerback from the Toronto Argonauts who decided against college football to help support his family after losing his father following a car accident and subsequent months-long coma.

It should come as no surprise then that Dane Brugler of The Athletic named Stiggers the Jets’ Day 3 pick that could surprise in a recent article.

Stiggers has an astounding backstory, but there’s more to him than just his inspiring journey. He also has the tools to develop into an impactful role player. Stiggers (6-0, 205) has 4.4 speed and was the CFL Rookie of the Year last season with 12 passes defended and five interceptions.

Stiggers is going to add good depth and special-teams value initially and could set himself up for a bigger role in 2025. D.J. Reed, Michael Carter and Bradin Echols are all entering contract years in 2024. Stiggers can also play multiple positions in the secondary. He’ll be one to watch in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire