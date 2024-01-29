QUOTES: Tom Izzo talks to press conference to kickoff Michigan State basketball rivalry week

It’s rivalry week at Michigan State basketball. The women’s team already handled business against Michigan this weekend, and now it’s the men’s team’s job to host and defeat the Wolverines on Tuesday night.

Before the game, Tom Izzo hosted his usual Monday press conference to talk about his team, the rivalry, and even commented on the Detroit Lions playoff run.

You can see a few of his most notable quotes below.

Izzo wants more from his starters

MSU coach Tom Izzo says he's "looking for my starters to play a little better." Thinks Kohler can bring some offense but isn't moving as well as he can yet in return from injury, likes the progress Booker has made but still has things to work on. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2024

Izzo on Lions loss

Izzo on Lions coach Dan Campbell: "I'll take that loss for having the courage to go for things and making your team believe in that. And he's done that day after day after day after day." Says he felt Campbell did what he's done all year and followed his own philosophy. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2024

Izzo on the Michigan rivalry

Izzo on facing Michigan: "Right now, we're both struggling a little bit." Putting the onus on MSU to focus on improving itself and playing a full game, but adds, "As long as I'm alive, the rivalry will be the rivalry." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2024

Izzo wants better rebounding, fighting for loose balls

Tom Izzo says Dan Campbell made the right call on the fourth down tries. He also thinks his basketball team needs to do better on rebounding and getting loose balls. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire