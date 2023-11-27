Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo talks about MSU basketball vs. Arizona game, Michigan State football hiring Jonathan Smith

Andrew Brewster
·3 min read
1

It was an eventful weekend for Michigan State, as the Spartans’ basketball team played a high-profile game in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving, the football team hired Jonathan Smith, and MSU is also in the midst of a President search. Tom Izzo, as is typical with any major events happening at Michigan State, has been involved in varying degrees with each of these stories.

On Monday, Izzo spoke to the media to give his thoughts on his team’s loss to Arizona, the hire of Jonathan Smith, the President search, and more. You can find the most notable quotes from that session below.

Izzo had dinner with Jonathan Smith

Izzo thinks his team is close

Izzo: Bad stretches have been costly

Izzo laments how he handled Tyson Walker illness

Izzo: 'Our best players got to play well'

Izzo a fan of Jonathan Smith hire

Izzo on Xavier Booker

Izzo on Presidential search

Izzo on... Izzo

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire