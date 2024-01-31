QUOTES: Tom Izzo talks MSU basketball’s rivalry win over Michigan

Tom Izzo earned his 700th career win on Tuesday night when the Spartans took down their rivals, Michigan, in a 81-62 drubbing inside of the Breslin Center.

The game didn’t always go the Spartans way, with Michigan playing a very good first half, and taking a two-point lead into the break. The Spartans responded by outscoring the Wolverines by 21 in the second half en route to a blowout win.

Check out what Tom Izzo had to say about his team, and their performance, as well as earning another career milestone:

Speaking to the crowd ...

Tom Izzo speaking to the crowd and points to Mateen Cleaves. "He's the reason I kept my job. And 25 years later, we're still here." Credits Izzone for keeping MSU in tonight's game despite a first-half struggle. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 31, 2024

To the crowd on the season ...

Izzo on the mic as MSU celebrates his 700th career win: "We've got a lot of work to do, but we ain't dead yet." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 31, 2024

On the game ...

Tom Izzo says MSU was "lucky to be down 2" at halftime but felt the Spartans played much better in the second half defensively and in rebounding. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 31, 2024

On 700 wins ...

Izzo says getting his 700th win on his birthday makes him realize "I started too late." Points to being "502" behind Mike Krzyzewski. "That's what happens when you hang in there. 700 wins is pretty impressive to me; 700 wins at the same school probably means the most to me." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 31, 2024

On AJ Hoggard ...

Izzo says that he is proud of A.J. Hoggard and his 1,000 points tonight. He says A.J. is now part of an elite group. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 31, 2024

On the effort plays ...

Izzo says that he is disappointed with a lot of the effort related things (such as rebounding) and that he is annoyed that Cleaves and Steve Smith had to witness it. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 31, 2024

On Michigan and the rivalry ...

Coach Izzo says the fact that Michigan is struggling does not take the air out of the rivalry for him. He said that he still had butterflies last night. "That will never change." — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 31, 2024

On his career ...

Coach Izzo says: "You don't look back until you're done," in regards to reflecting back on his career so far. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire