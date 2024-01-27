QUOTES: Tom Izzo talks MSU basketball’s loss to Wisconsin
Michigan State walked into Madison and got drubbed by the buzzsaw that is known as the Wisconsin Badgers. The Spartans dropped the game against the Badgers, 81-66.
Nothing seemed to go right for MSU, from Wisconsin refusing to miss, to offensive struggles, to foul trouble, the Spartans could never find a rhythm in the game.
Tom Izzo, coming to no one’s surprise, was not a happy camper with the Spartans effort in the game and spoke to the media about it after the MSU loss:
MSU coach Tom Izzo "very disappointed" with his team's performance, not getting loose balls and struggling with rebounds. Izzo says Mady Sissoko had a death in his family he found out about last night. Finished with 7 boards.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 27, 2024
Tom Izzo said Mady Sissoko had a death in his family last night. Said he was "out of it" all game
— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 27, 2024
Izzo says when MSU had two big in the lineup, he sometimes had to put Kohler at the 4 a few times that affected coverages.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 27, 2024
Izzo says playing Carr against Storr was a tough defensive matchup for the MSU freshman.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 27, 2024
Tom Izzo with simple assessment on Chucky Hepburn.
"He's a better player now and he averages less points."
Hepburn held Walker to 4 for 14 from the field tonight and has relished that "facilitating" role this year.
A key reason why Wisconsin's offensive numbers are so strong.
— Cole Amundson (@playformarch) January 27, 2024
Tom Izzo on #Badgers AJ Storr: We couldn't guard Storr with a fish net.
— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) January 27, 2024
Tom Izzo on the growth of A.J. Storr since the first meeting: He has more dimensions to his game right now … I've seen a lot of really good players in this league. I don't want to jinx him, but he's one of the better players I've seen here. #Badgers
— Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 27, 2024