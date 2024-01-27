Advertisement
QUOTES: Tom Izzo talks MSU basketball’s loss to Wisconsin

Michigan State walked into Madison and got drubbed by the buzzsaw that is known as the Wisconsin Badgers. The Spartans dropped the game against the Badgers, 81-66.

Nothing seemed to go right for MSU, from Wisconsin refusing to miss, to offensive struggles, to foul trouble, the Spartans could never find a rhythm in the game.

Tom Izzo, coming to no one’s surprise, was not a happy camper with the Spartans effort in the game and spoke to the media about it after the MSU loss:

