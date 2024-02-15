Advertisement

QUOTES: Tom Izzo talks Michigan State basketball’s road win against Penn State

Cory Linsner
·2 min read

Michigan State took a trip to Happy Valley on Valentine’s Day and came away with their second road win of the season, defeating Penn State, 80-72, and picking up a huge Q2 victory.

The Spartans carried their momentum from Saturday’s win against Illinois and had a convincing performance against the Nittany Lions, and on a night where AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker combined for just 10 points.

Malik Hall led the way with a career high 29 points, while Jaden Akins added 20 points and Carson Cooper tied a career high with 10 points.

Check out what the MSU head man, Tom Izzo, had to say after the win:

On the team ...

On Malik Hall ...

On Xavier Booker ...

On pressure against Penn State ...

A fun story ...

