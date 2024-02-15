QUOTES: Tom Izzo talks Michigan State basketball’s road win against Penn State

Michigan State took a trip to Happy Valley on Valentine’s Day and came away with their second road win of the season, defeating Penn State, 80-72, and picking up a huge Q2 victory.

The Spartans carried their momentum from Saturday’s win against Illinois and had a convincing performance against the Nittany Lions, and on a night where AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker combined for just 10 points.

Malik Hall led the way with a career high 29 points, while Jaden Akins added 20 points and Carson Cooper tied a career high with 10 points.

Check out what the MSU head man, Tom Izzo, had to say after the win:

On the team ...

MSU coach Tom Izzo says he felt the Spartans were off all night. Points to "the straw that stirs the drink" struggling, with Tyson Walker scoring six. Adds, "I'm very pleased with the win." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 15, 2024

On Malik Hall ...

Izzo says he's "very proud" of Malik Hall, but adds MSU needs more consistency from all three of his guards. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 15, 2024

On Xavier Booker ...

Izzo says Xavier Booker's production and scrapping pleased him. "It's coming. Sometimes it's like a glacier, but it's coming." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 15, 2024

On pressure against Penn State ...

Izzo: "I think we needed to win a game that there was a little bit of pressure on us." Says PSU has been playing well and "is still gonna win some games." Adds he feels MSU might have been in trouble if it hadn't made some early shots. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 15, 2024

A fun story ...

Izzo asked about PSU's Rec Hall, its old gym where it will play next week. Tells a hilarious story about Jud Heathcote at halftime stepping backward tripping over a lip on a shower. Said he laughed so hard and got chewed out so long after. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire