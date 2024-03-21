Quotes: Tom Izzo talks to media following Michigan State basketball’s first round win

Michigan State basketball fans can finally breathe. After a season of worrying if they would even make the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans are already advancing to the Round of 32 following their comfortable and impressive win over Mississippi State.

It was a masterclass from Tom Izzo and his team, as they completely suffocated Mississippi State, and were flying around the court, playing with an intensity and focus that may have been lacking this season often-times.

After the game, Izzo spoke to the media, and you can see what he had to say below.

