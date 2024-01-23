Quotes: Tom Izzo talks to media before big Michigan State basketball road game vs. Wisconsin

It was a huge weekend for Michigan State basketball, as the Spartans became just the third team to beat Maryland in College Park in the last two years, giving their NCAA Tournament dreams a lot of much-needed help.

Now, the Spartans turn to another very difficult road game, as they get ready to head to Madison to face a Wisconsin team that ranked No. 13 in the nation.

Before the game, Tom Izzo had his weekly press conference on Tuesday to give some updates on his program. You can find the most notable quotes from that session below.

On Sunday's win

MSU hoops coach Tom Izzo at the podium. "Any conference road win right now, any win, (is) a good win the way this game has gone this year for everybody." Spartans won first on the road at Maryland and head to Wisconsin on Friday. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 23, 2024

Update on Jaden Akins

Izzo says he feels Jaden Akins will practice today with his ankle injury. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 23, 2024

Izzo on Jeremy Fears Jr.'s recovery

Izzo says Fears has started running on an underwater treadmill and is farther along than he would have expected, but still no definitive timeline. "Mentally tough kid." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 23, 2024

Izzo gives an Xavier Booker update

Izzo: "We're going to try to get Booker some more minutes. That's usually the big social media news." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire