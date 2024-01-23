Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo talks to media before big Michigan State basketball road game vs. Wisconsin

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

It was a huge weekend for Michigan State basketball, as the Spartans became just the third team to beat Maryland in College Park in the last two years, giving their NCAA Tournament dreams a lot of much-needed help.

Now, the Spartans turn to another very difficult road game, as they get ready to head to Madison to face a Wisconsin team that ranked No. 13 in the nation.

Before the game, Tom Izzo had his weekly press conference on Tuesday to give some updates on his program. You can find the most notable quotes from that session below.

On Sunday's win

Update on Jaden Akins

Izzo on Jeremy Fears Jr.'s recovery

Izzo gives an Xavier Booker update

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire