Quotes: Tom Izzo surprisingly optimistic following Michigan State basketball’s loss to Duke

Andrew Brewster
·3 min read

It ended up being a close game, but Michigan State basketball fell to 1 and 2 on the season on Tuesday night as the Spartans fell to Duke in the Champions’ Classic.

There was some good in this one, along with some bad, and it was a frustrating one given a steep free throw disparity, along with more poor shooting and another slow start.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media to talk about what he saw from his team in tonight’s loss. Izzo was surprisingly optimistic following the loss and seems to still be just has high on his team now as he was before the season and sees improvements on the court and good things ahead for this group.

Izzo: 'The world hasn't ended.'

Izzo on what he saw in loss

Izzo on the continued shooting woes

 

Izzo on the free throw disparity

Izzo still believes in his team

 

A.J. Hoggard critical of his play

Hoggard is averaging just five points per game this year after averaging twelve last year. He is 5-for-26 from the line overall.

Izzo on Tyson Walker

Izzo on his freshmen

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire