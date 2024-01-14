QUOTES: Tom Izzo speaks after Michigan State basketball’s win over Rutgers

It has been a roller coaster of a season already for Michigan State basketball. A bad start before a hot run was halted by a two game losing skid at Northwestern and Illinois. Though, the Spartans were able to right the ship on Sunday against Rutgers, beating the Scarlet Knights at home, 73-55.

The Spartans have a favorable stretch of games upcoming, and getting a win against a pesky Rutgers team was imperative in making sure they take advantage of the upcoming stretch.

Check out what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after his team’s win:

On the game ...

Izzo: "To win a game where our two best shooters didn't shoot it that well, I think speaks volumes for us. We did it the old-fashioned way." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 14, 2024

On the team's effort ...

Izzo pointing to the effort-related plays MSU made today, specifically Cooper taking the charge and Walker/Kohler diving after one loose ball. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 14, 2024

On Steven's basket ...

Tom Izzo on Steven's basket: “What I was most excited about wasn’t for him. I was excited that our players and our fans cared so much about him, they made it more special for me. It was something I’ll never forget." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 14, 2024

On the move Steven made ...

Tom Izzo on Steven Izzo's between the legs dribble, drive, basket and the foul: "It was actually a hell of a move." — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 14, 2024

On the team's upcoming schedule ...

Tom Izzo: “I know we’re good enough to go on a run. We are going to go on a run.” — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) January 14, 2024

His feelings about Steven's bucket ...

Tom Izzo said he would've gave his leg and his arm to play at a school like Michigan State. "Sometimes, you live your dream through somebody else." He did that today as a father when Steven Izzo scored. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 14, 2024

On his team's defense ...

Izzo on MSU's defense today: "I do think they're starting to figure out what they need to do." Spartans held Rutgers without a FG for two stretches that equaled 14 1/2 minutes. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 14, 2024

