Quotes: Tom Izzo speaks to media after Michigan State basketball’s win over Baylor

Michigan State and Baylor locked up together for a game inside of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans, sitting at 4-5, were desperate for a big time win. They got it in a big way.

MSU dominated the No. 6 ranked Bears on Saturday, blowing them out. 88-64, and getting a signature win early in the season.

The game went so well that Tom Izzo was seen smiling on the sidelines late in the contest.

Check out what the Michigan State head man had to say after his team’s win:

On the game ...

Izzo: "That was one of our better performances in a long time." — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 16, 2023

On his team ...

Izzo says he was "impressed" with what his team did, pointing to Walker and Hoggard as well as Sissoko's defense in the paint. Says there are about 20 former players in MSU's locker room after the game. "For me," he adds, "that's it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 16, 2023

On pushing his players ...

Izzo: "We pushed them, we demanded them during finals." Says his players need to get the credit for what they did the past week both academically and on the court during finals week after the loss to Nebraska. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 16, 2023

On beating a team like Baylor ...

Izzo on what MSU did to No. 6 Baylor: "It shows you what we can be against a very, very good team." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 16, 2023

On his team's desperation ...

Izzo sheepishly agrees that MSU had some desperation pushing today's performance: "You shouldn't be desperate here. Here, this is the way it should be." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 16, 2023

On what his team needs to do to win ...

“For 29 years we’ve rebounded and ran.” Izzo starts his presser with reminding everyone MSU has to stay with the basics to perform well. pic.twitter.com/nWXEN4xpS3 — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) December 16, 2023

On Steven Izzo ...

"My kid can't make a free throw and turns the damn ball over," Tom Izzo joked about Steven Izzo. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) December 16, 2023

On the Lions ...

Izzo: “Now if the Lions can win tonight it’ll be a hell of a day in Detroit” — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 16, 2023

On the first half start ...

"We finally hit somebody else in the mouth before they hit us," Izzo said. He also praises the play of A.J. Hoggard. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) December 16, 2023

On Xavier Booker ...

"(Xavier Booker) got a little time, so now all the Twitter idiots can relax," Izzo said. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) December 16, 2023

