QUOTES: Tom Izzo speaks to media about Michigan State basketball ahead of Iowa game

Michigan State basketball head man Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Spartans game against Iowa.

The Spartans are in the midst of a ten game stretch, where MSU has won eight of them. As MSU gears up for their midweek game against Iowa, fresh off of a win at Michigan, there is a lot to talk about for Izzo.

Check out everything Izzo had to say about his team and the road ahead for MSU:

On beating Michigan ...

MSU coach Tom Izzo on beating Michigan: "It's always great to beat your rival. And anytime you can get a win on the road, it's valuable." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

On Tyson Walker ...

Izzo says he's giving Tyson Walker the day off after games to rest his groin injury. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

On last years game against Iowa ...

Izzo on last year's game at Iowa, with MSU blowing a 13-point lead in final 2 mins of regulation and losing in OT, and if he shows his team the tape: "Sometimes you burn (the tape), sometimes it's burnt. That's already been burnt." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

On Xavier Booker ...

Izzo on Xavier Booker: "We're just seeing him so different." Says freshman is up 20 pounds, playing more aggressive/physically in practice and his limited mins. "There's a comfort level now. You're gonna see more minutes out of him." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

On Mady Sissoko ...

Izzo says Mady Sissoko's lack of production "is concerning." Trying to figure out how and why, particularly with the big man losing his grandmother and how that might be affecting him. Minutes have gone down recently. "He's not been playing as well." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

On the Big Ten ...

Izzo says "there's not a lot of separation" in talent in the Big Ten this year. "We have no bottom. … But maybe sometimes the upper division teams can't handle everything that's going on, either." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

On Jeremy Fears ...

Izzo says Jeremy Fears Jr. has made "unbelievable progress" in recovery. "He is a tremendously quick healer. .. Does that mean he's gonna play this year? No." But feels Fears will have spring/summer to improve between freshman/sophomore seasons. Going to petition for a redshirt. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 19, 2024

