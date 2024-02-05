Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo speaks to media after recent Michigan State basketball victories, previews Minnesota game

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Don’t look now but Michigan State basketball has won five of their last six games, with an opportunity to go to Minnesota tomorrow night and play a Golden Gophers team that has been playing much better ball since their loss to the Spartans on Jan. 18.

Before the game, Tom Izzo addressed the media for his weekly Monday presser. You can find the notable quotes from that press conference below.

Izzo's thoughts on importance of Maryland win

Izzo on Big Ten road games

Izzo on the freshmen

Izzo gives anecdote about playing at Minnesota

Izzo on the Minnesota starting five

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire