Quotes: Tom Izzo speaks to media after recent Michigan State basketball victories, previews Minnesota game

Don’t look now but Michigan State basketball has won five of their last six games, with an opportunity to go to Minnesota tomorrow night and play a Golden Gophers team that has been playing much better ball since their loss to the Spartans on Jan. 18.

Before the game, Tom Izzo addressed the media for his weekly Monday presser. You can find the notable quotes from that press conference below.

Izzo's thoughts on importance of Maryland win

MSU coach Tom Izzo says he hopes the win over Maryland will "propel" the Spartans because it was "the first win we had where the grit had to be there." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 5, 2024

Izzo on Big Ten road games

Izzo on winning on the road in the Big Ten this year: "To win on the road you gotta be physically tougher and mentally tougher." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 5, 2024

Izzo on the freshmen

To take the next step in the final nine games of the regular season, Tom Izzo said that they need to "get [Xavier] Booker going" and "get [Coen] Carr going". — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 5, 2024

Izzo gives anecdote about playing at Minnesota

Izzo talked about playing against Minnesota while he was at Northern Michigan. Asked him how the elevated floor was for a player, said he took a charge from one of the Gophers' guards and slid off the court. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 5, 2024

Izzo on the Minnesota starting five

Tom Izzo is at the podium ahead of tomorrow's game at Minnesota. He says that this game is an "incredible opportunity" for his team. "They have a formidable starting five that can play with anyone in the league." — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire