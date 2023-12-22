Quotes: Tom Izzo speaks to the media following Michigan State basketball’s win over Stony Brook

Michigan State basketball handled business on Thursday night against Stony Brook, beating the Seawolves 99 to 55 in the Breslin Center.

It was a great night for the Spartans, who never felt threatened with an upset and also saw Jaden Akins have a much-needed big night, dropping 22 points on the Seawolves.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about the win and what he feels about his team moving into the holidays, before they host Indiana State for a rematch of the famous 1979 National Championship game.

Tom Izzo on the win

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "It was a pretty encouraging night." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2023

Tom Izzo on Nick Sanders' first basket

Tom Izzo said Barry Sanders was in the Michigan State locker room to celebrate Nick's first basket. "Some really cool moments." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 22, 2023

Izzo on Hoggard's leadership

For clarification, Izzo texted Hoggard about another team around the country suffering an upset loss. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2023

Izzo on Tyson Walker's defense

New Izzoism: Says Tyson Walker's defense was so good and he got his hand on the ball so frequently he looked like "Professor Gadget." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2023

Izzo wants better rebounding

Izzo says he needs MSU to rebound better. Gave up 16 offensive boards and had just a 45-41 edge. Says Spartans aren't getting clear rebounds. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2023

Izzo: 'Today, they came with vigor'

Izzo: "Today, they came with some vigor. That was the encouraging part." Says it shows maturity, particularly with his veteran leaders. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire