Quotes: Tom Izzo reacts to Michigan State basketball taking down No. 10 Illinois

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

It was a big day for Michigan State basketball, as the Spartans gave their NCAA Tournament chances a huge boost on Saturday after they were able to beat No. 10 Illinois at home.

While MSU still needs to sort out their issues on the road, they have mostly been able to take care of business at home this season which has kept their postseason hopes alive.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about the win, which came off of a disappointing loss to Minnesota and quickly became close to a ‘must-win’ for the Spartans.

You can find the best quotes from Tom Izzo’s media session below.

Tom Izzo thanks fans for the win

Tom Izzo on Minnesota loss

Izzo on A.J. Hoggard

Izzo: 'It did seem like a March game...'

Izzo on the win

Izzo gives 'flowers' to his team

Izzo still believes in his team

Izzo on Jaden Akins' technical foul

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire