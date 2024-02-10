Quotes: Tom Izzo reacts to Michigan State basketball taking down No. 10 Illinois

It was a big day for Michigan State basketball, as the Spartans gave their NCAA Tournament chances a huge boost on Saturday after they were able to beat No. 10 Illinois at home.

While MSU still needs to sort out their issues on the road, they have mostly been able to take care of business at home this season which has kept their postseason hopes alive.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about the win, which came off of a disappointing loss to Minnesota and quickly became close to a ‘must-win’ for the Spartans.

You can find the best quotes from Tom Izzo’s media session below.

Tom Izzo thanks fans for the win

MSU coach Tom Izzo walks into the room and says, "Thank god for home court. Thank god for our fans." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 10, 2024

Tom Izzo on Minnesota loss

Izzo says he "did not think we did the thing this program deserves" in the loss at Minnesota. Says staff did good job, and players "realized they did not do the things they needed to do." Felt Hoggard today "played extremely well" and liked how he got into Illinois defensively. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 10, 2024

Izzo on A.J. Hoggard

Izzo: "A.J.'s been a guy that I've been on for four years. Today, you saw why." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 10, 2024

Izzo: 'It did seem like a March game...'

Izzo: "It did seem like a March game. If it is, I love it. Because we won it. And that's what you want to do, win in March. " — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 10, 2024

Izzo on the win

Izzo on the win over Illinois: "All in all, I think we beat one of the best, most physical teams we've played." — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) February 10, 2024

Izzo gives 'flowers' to his team

"Flowers (to my team) for now … I'm gonna give them credit, but I'm gonna be guarded," Izzo said. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) February 10, 2024

Izzo still believes in his team

"I still think we're a good basketball team, I still think we can develop into one," Izzo said, noting that consistency is still want this team needs to find. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) February 10, 2024

Izzo on Jaden Akins' technical foul

Tom Izzo said he did get after Jaden Akins for the technical foul that he was given, but also noted that Akins would probably do anything he asked and that he has possibly caused the least amount of problems out of any player Izzo has ever coached. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) February 10, 2024

