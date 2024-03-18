Quotes: Tom Izzo previews Michigan State basketball’s NCAA Tournament run

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but they did it. Michigan State basketball fans aren’t used to having this much stress year-after-year about making the NCAA Tournament, but that’s the world we live in now. Nevertheless, the Spartans are going dancing for the 26th year in a row, and all-in-all, they have a decent draw, despite being set to play a scrappy Mississippi State team just to earn the right to (presumably) play No. 16 seeded North Carolina, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media and gave some insights into how he’s feeling about his program, the match-up and more. You can find the notable quotes from that session below.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire