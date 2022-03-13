Quotes from Tom Izzo’s press conference after selection Sunday reveals

Michigan State will be a 7-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will be taking on the 10th seeded Davidson Wildcats in Greenville, South Carolina. The Wildcats are led by former Spartan point guard Foster Loyer. The Spartans and Wildcats will be squaring off on Friday in Greenville.

This will be Tom Izzo and Michigan State’s 24th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Tom Izzo took the podium after the selections for the NCAA Tournament were revealed and gave his thoughts on this weekend’s matchup:

Tom Izzo on MSU vs. Davidson: “It’s nice for TV, you know?” — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) March 13, 2022

Izzo: "Foster Loyer did not leave here in a bad way. He left here in a great way." Says a lot of current players keep in touch with Loyer, and Izzo also says he keeps in touch with Watts, Kithier and Hoiberg who also transferred out after last season. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 13, 2022

Izzo: "I know Draymond and Steph are probably having a field day out there. Mariucci and I bet dollars, they probably bet thousands." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) March 13, 2022

Izzo on Tyson Walker's status: "I have no idea where he's at. …He won't practice today or tomorrow, I know that for sure." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) March 13, 2022

Izzo says the Spartans were disappointed after losing to Purdue because "with doing a few little things, we could have found a way to steal the game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 13, 2022

Izzo said he got to know Davidson coach Bob McKillop some because of the Golden State connection with Draymond Green and Steph Curry. "He's a great guy. He's a coach's coach." Adds that McKillop "is a guy I would have a 10/10 respect for." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 13, 2022

Izzo said today's team meeting was about, "Can you do your job?" Adds that he wonders how much he can change in a week for MSU. Defense/ball screens and transition offense are keys. "It's like what they way, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 13, 2022

Izzo proud of how his team has responded. Now time to get ready for a game "we can win … I'm a dreamer and of all the years, it ain't gonna be chalk. That's not happening … we'll try be one of the surprise teams." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 13, 2022

Izzo on Duke/Krzyzewski: "We've been beaten like a drum by them," even though MSU won last year at Cameron and in the 2019 Elite 8. Said he texted Krzyzewski last night and said "that's the way it's supposed to be" after watching him shake VT players hands after loss last night. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 13, 2022

