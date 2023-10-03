Advertisement

Quotes from Tom Izzo at Michigan State basketball’s media day

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

For Michigan State sports fans, basketball season couldn’t come any faster, and MSU’s media day on Tuesday signaled the start of a much-anticipated season for the Spartans, one in which they are being flagged as an early contender to reach the Final Four, and maybe even more.

To kick things off, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his excitement for this group of guys. You can find the best quotes from that session below.

Tom Izzo opens up by praising this group

Izzo compares Jeremy Fears to Mateen Cleaves

Izzo on star freshman Xavier Booker

Izzo on the team's culture

Izzo on the expectations for this team

Izzo on helping Haller find a new football coach

Izzo feeling positive about this season

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire