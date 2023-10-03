Quotes from Tom Izzo at Michigan State basketball’s media day

For Michigan State sports fans, basketball season couldn’t come any faster, and MSU’s media day on Tuesday signaled the start of a much-anticipated season for the Spartans, one in which they are being flagged as an early contender to reach the Final Four, and maybe even more.

To kick things off, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his excitement for this group of guys. You can find the best quotes from that session below.

Tom Izzo opens up by praising this group

MSU media day starting now. Izzo not holding back with the praise: "I love my team. I really do." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 3, 2023

Izzo compares Jeremy Fears to Mateen Cleaves

Izzo: "Fears is my Mateen Cleaves 20 years later…has all the qualities to be a hell of a guard here." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 3, 2023

Izzo on star freshman Xavier Booker

Adds that Booker "has a ways to go" but has been showing progress — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 3, 2023

Izzo on the team's culture

Izzo talked about a few things that will be a staple of his program as long as he's still the coach. "We're going to stay a blue collar place." Izzo wants MSU to remain as a relationship built program as opposed to a transaction built program. "Relationships matter to me." — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) October 3, 2023

Izzo on the expectations for this team

Tom Izzo and his team are embracing this year's high expectations: pic.twitter.com/ZgZlhFJATW — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) October 3, 2023

Izzo on helping Haller find a new football coach

Tom Izzo hopes to have a role as Alan Haller hires the next football coach and says he's been a "sounding board" for hires in the past. He has great appreciation for Harlon Barnett and the job he's doing amid adversity. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) October 3, 2023

Izzo feeling positive about this season

