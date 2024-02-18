Quotes: Tom Izzo, Malik Hall recap Michigan State basketball’s road win over Michigan

There was an amazing atmosphere in the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday night as the Michigan State basketball team played an important rivalry game against their rival, the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans were able to take down the Wolverines, 73-63, to secure the season series sweep over Michigan and earn their third road win of the season (not a typo).

Following the game, both Tom Izzo and Malik Hall spoke to the media and gave their thoughts about the game, and you can find the notable quotes from that session below.

Malik Hall on the closing stretch

MSU senior forward Malik Hall: "I think we realized it was a moment we needed to pull away." Says the Spartans needed a stretch of sound play "offensively and defensively" as they closed on a 10-0 run in the final 6:05. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 18, 2024

Malik Hall on Davis Smith's free throws

Malik: on the Davis Smith FT’s to end the half, “if you know basketball, watch basketball, you know how important a lead at halftime is.” — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 18, 2024

Malik Hall on if this felt like a road game

Malik on if this felt like a road game, “not really, and they (Michigan) might not like that” — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 18, 2024

Izzo on challenging his guys

Tom Izzo; “I challenged our guys late, started to get some leadership there.” Calls this game a “grind”, but lacked the “consistency or maturity” to build on the leads they built tonight — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 18, 2024

Izzo on Coen Carr's dunks

Izzo talks about how some of Coen Carr’s baskets “feel like 3 or 4 points”

Says difference in game was the bench stepping up with players in foul trouble — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 18, 2024

Izzo on his team celebrating Davis Smith

Izzo on his team celebrating Davis Smith after the game “One of those scenes that keep you coaching” — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 18, 2024

Izzo says the Spartans "jumped all over" Davis Smith after the win over Michigan for his two FTs at the end of the first half. "That was a moment," he says, getting a little emotional. Then he joked, "I said, 'Your dad is gonna chew you out if you miss those free throws.'" — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 18, 2024

Izzo on how long he'll enjoy this win

Izzo will give himself “the hour and half bus ride back” to enjoy this win. Then, on to Iowa. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) February 18, 2024

Izzo on his centers

Izzo says he's disappointed in Sissoko and adds "the best players are gonna play." Felt Cooper played "OK" and added Kohler "was throwing shots at the rim" missing layup, but both sophomore big men had seven rebounds apiece. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 18, 2024

Izzo: 'We're not a perfect team.'

Izzo: "We're not a perfect team. I haven't seen many that are right now. We still we did what we had to do. We won a game in a tough environment." Thanks the MSU fans who came to (and were really loud) at Crisler tonight. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 18, 2024

Izzo's thoughts on the win

MSU coach Tom Izzo again "happy with the win" but not how the Spartans played. Points to U-M 3-pointers, felt offense stagnant with Akins struggling to shoot/Hoggard on the bench early. "We did not make plays, but we ground it. Sometimes you gotta grind it. Ground it, grind it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire