Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo and Jake Diebler address media following Michigan State basketball’s loss to Ohio State

Andrew Brewster
·3 min read
3

I would say that this latest loss to Ohio State at home on Sunday is one of the more painful losses of the season. While Ohio State did recently beat Purdue, they have been one of the worst road teams in the Big Ten, are fresh off firing a coach, and this was a game where MSU had multiple large leads.

Yet, some interesting coaching decisions as the Spartans went scoreless for nearly four straight minutes to close the game led to an Ohio State win and MSU is now back on the bubble.

After the game, Tom Izzo and Ohio State coach Jake Diebler addressed the media, and you can find the notable quotes from that session below.

Diebler on game-winning shot

Diebler on what changed after Booker went out

Izzo on the loss

Izzo on Booker's night

 

Izzo didn't think his team played desperate

More Izzo on Booker

 

Izzo: Xaver Booker 'is going to be a superstar next year'

Izzo: Players are down right now

Izzo thinks players let offense affect defense

Izzo on stopping the bleeding

Izzo on this loss hurting more than usual

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire