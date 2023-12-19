Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo, Greg Kampe talk to media after Michigan State basketball win over Oakland

Andrew Brewster
Michigan State basketball, coming off a huge upset win over Baylor, was wary of a scrappy Oakland team that rolled into East Lansing on Monday. The Spartans were able to handle business and keep their momentum going forward, taking out Oakland 79 to 62.

The Spartans were led by their star, Tyson Walker, who had 14. Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard also scored in double figures.

After the game both Tom Izzo and Oakland head coach Greg Kampe spoke to the media with their thoughts on the game, and you find their most interesting quotes below.

Greg Kampe disappointed team let Walker go off in second half

Izzo impressed with low turnovers

Izzo: 'This game.. was a big game'

Greg Kampe on Tyson Walker

Izzo compares Tyson Walker to Gary Harris

Jaxon Kohler dealing with soreness

Bonus: Tyson Walker on 1,000 points

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire