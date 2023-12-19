Quotes: Tom Izzo, Greg Kampe talk to media after Michigan State basketball win over Oakland

Michigan State basketball, coming off a huge upset win over Baylor, was wary of a scrappy Oakland team that rolled into East Lansing on Monday. The Spartans were able to handle business and keep their momentum going forward, taking out Oakland 79 to 62.

The Spartans were led by their star, Tyson Walker, who had 14. Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard also scored in double figures.

After the game both Tom Izzo and Oakland head coach Greg Kampe spoke to the media with their thoughts on the game, and you find their most interesting quotes below.

Greg Kampe disappointed team let Walker go off in second half

Oakland" Greg Kampe said he's "the most disappointed I've ever been" at Breslin, pointing to his team's lack of second-half defense against Tyson Walker, who had 12 of his 14 after halftime. "The first 3 to 5 minutes of the second half really angered me. It changed the game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 19, 2023

Izzo impressed with low turnovers

Izzo points out that Walker, Hoggard, Fears and Holloman combined for 19 assists and 0 turnovers. MSU had 8 turnovers for the game — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 19, 2023

Izzo: 'This game.. was a big game'

Izzo: "This game for me was a big game. I mean, we were concerned about it and didn't sleep much over it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 19, 2023

Greg Kampe on Tyson Walker

Kampe on Tyson Walker: "He is a great player … not a good player … (a great player)." https://t.co/TmLUf0d0hj — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) December 19, 2023

Izzo compares Tyson Walker to Gary Harris

Izzo says Tyson Walker reminds him of Gary Harris at both ends of the floor. Had 2 points in 1st half, scored 12 in 2nd. "He's so humble that, yeah, you're gonna get attention. That was the best part, he played through it without getting many shots and didn't let it bother him." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 19, 2023

Jaxon Kohler dealing with soreness

Izzo says Jaxon Kohler is simply sore and MSU shut him down until after Christmas for precaution. "It's gonna help us when we get him back." Same for Gehrig Normand as well, no structural issues with foot, just a precaution. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 19, 2023

Bonus: Tyson Walker on 1,000 points

Tyson Walker said getting to 1,000 points at MSU means a lot to him. "Now, it’s try to get 2,000. On the way," he said. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 19, 2023

