Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo critical of his Michigan State basketball team following win over Minnesota

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

At the end of the day, the computers will look at this ten point win against Minnesota favorably and it will help Michigan State basketball’s NCAA tournament resume. In reality, it wasn’t a perfect day for the Spartans against the Golden Gophers.

MSU gifted the Golden Gophers a lot of easy looks and couldn’t hit shots, even from the free throw line, where they shot a poor 65-percent on the night.

After the game, Tom Izzo was still a little hot about his team despite the win, and as always, he wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts. You can find the most notable quotes from Izzo’s post game presser below.

Izzo on the win

Izzo on Tyson Walker

Izzo on Malik Hall

Izzo on Ben Johnson, Minnesota

Izzo with another classic Izzo quote

Izzo on his technical

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire