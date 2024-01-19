Quotes: Tom Izzo critical of his Michigan State basketball team following win over Minnesota

At the end of the day, the computers will look at this ten point win against Minnesota favorably and it will help Michigan State basketball’s NCAA tournament resume. In reality, it wasn’t a perfect day for the Spartans against the Golden Gophers.

MSU gifted the Golden Gophers a lot of easy looks and couldn’t hit shots, even from the free throw line, where they shot a poor 65-percent on the night.

After the game, Tom Izzo was still a little hot about his team despite the win, and as always, he wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts. You can find the most notable quotes from Izzo’s post game presser below.

Izzo on the win

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "We won a game, we did not progress." Felt the Spartans relaxed and his wings "did not guard anybody." Points to missing open 3s and FTs, "which means we just weren't there." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 19, 2024

Izzo on Tyson Walker

Izzo says Tyson Walker "was just existing out there" until his 12-point finish. "I don't know why, if he's saving himself or whatever. I gotta meet with him on that." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 19, 2024

Izzo on Malik Hall

Izzo on Hall's 16-point, 12-rebound performance and improving consistency: "If we can keep Malik going like that, I know Jaden and Tyson will play better." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 19, 2024

Izzo on Ben Johnson, Minnesota

Izzo continues to compliment Ben Johnson for what he's done with Minnesota: "He's got a good team, and he's done a good job with them." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 19, 2024

Izzo with another classic Izzo quote

Izzo: "It was a meat market in there. Both ways. I mean, it was a physical game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 19, 2024

Izzo on his technical

Izzo on his technical: "There were some calls I thought were questionable both ways." Says he probably deserved a technical, "and (the ref) probably deserved what I said." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 19, 2024

