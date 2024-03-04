Quotes: Tom Izzo breaks downs Michigan State basketball’s senior night match-up vs. Northwestern

For a multitude of reasons, Wednesday night’s match-up for Michigan State basketball vs. Northwestern will be one of great importance for the Spartans.

For one, it’s senior night, and the Breslin Center might be saying goodbye to players like A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Mady Sissoko.

It’s also of vital importance because recent losses has made this game more of a must-win, and the Spartans will also be looking to avenge their January loss to the Wildcats.

Tom Izzo broke down the match-up along with his thoughts on his program on Monday, and you can see the notable quotes from that session below.

Izzo asks fans for support

Tom Izzo at the podium asks MSU fans for support Wednesday "because it'll be a big game for us – not only because it's senior night, but it's a game we need to win" against Northwestern. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2024

Izzo on senior night

Izzo on senior night and final game at Breslin: "There's something about your last game that you those memories usually last a little longer. So I don't know how they'll take it." He also slips in this: "It's not my last game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2024

Izzo on the struggles this year

Izzo: "I have to take responsibility if my team doesn't play as good as they can play. And I have. I don't hide behind that elephant. And that is a big, big white elephant bc there's 600,000 small elephants kind of putting it to me & I really wouldn't want it any other way." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2024

Izzo on fourth year players

Izzo on whether fourth-year guys (Hoggard/Sissoko) might return for extra COVID eligiblity. "The way I look at it is my seniors are seniors this year." Won't address it until after the season. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2024

Izzo welcomes new university president

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo begins his weekly press conference by welcoming new university president Kevin Guskiewicz and wishing Draymond Green a happy birthday. — SpartanMag.com (@TheSpartanMag) March 4, 2024

Izzo on Boo Buie

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire