Quotes: Tom Izzo breaks down Michigan State basketball’s loss to Purdue

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
1

As we all know, there are no moral victories in college basketball, a loss is a loss. But Michigan State basketball’s loss to Purdue on Saturday at least felt a little better than their last two losses Ohio State and Iowa.

It wasn’t because Purdue was favored to win anyway, it was more-so because MSU competed in this one and played hard basketball even when they went down double digits, and that was encouraging to see.

In his post game press conference, Tom Izzo said he was proud of the way his team competed, something he didn’t say in the last two losses. You can see some key quotes from that press conference below.

Izzo on the game

Izzo happy with the effort

Izzo: 'I've got a good basketball team.'

Izzo on Mackey Arena

Izzo calls Purdue the best team in the country, hopes they make Final Four

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire