Quotes: Tom Izzo breaks down Michigan State basketball’s loss to Purdue

As we all know, there are no moral victories in college basketball, a loss is a loss. But Michigan State basketball’s loss to Purdue on Saturday at least felt a little better than their last two losses Ohio State and Iowa.

It wasn’t because Purdue was favored to win anyway, it was more-so because MSU competed in this one and played hard basketball even when they went down double digits, and that was encouraging to see.

In his post game press conference, Tom Izzo said he was proud of the way his team competed, something he didn’t say in the last two losses. You can see some key quotes from that press conference below.

Izzo on the game

MSU coach Tom Izzo at the podium. Wanted team to get off to good start, did. Led most of first half until stretch "where we can't get everyone playing well together." Adds that, "We played hard enough against a team that plays hard." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 3, 2024

Izzo happy with the effort

Izzo: "I was pleased that we competed. I think if we'd have done that in the last two weeks, we would've won three more games. And that's my fault, that falls on me." Adds he thinks MSU is in a better place after a performance like this he thinks will help moving forward. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 3, 2024

Izzo: 'I've got a good basketball team.'

Izzo: "I've got a good basketball team. I'm not saying it's great, it's good." Says the seniors need to play better, but if MSU continues to compete like it did tonight, the Spartans will improve. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 3, 2024

Izzo on Mackey Arena

Tom Izzo on Mackey Arena, "We put crowd noise in our practice to try to simulate it, but you can't simulate that." — Sam King (@samueltking) March 3, 2024

Izzo calls Purdue the best team in the country, hopes they make Final Four

Tom Izzo says he hopes Purdue goes to the Final Four. Says Purdue has earned it. But, "that tournament is a miserable thing." — Sam King (@samueltking) March 3, 2024

