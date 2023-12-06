Quotes: Tom Izzo breaks down Michigan State basketball loss vs. Wisconsin

After yet another slow start, Michigan State basketball dropped their fourth game of the year against Wisconsin. In the post game press conference, Tom Izzo played some of his greatest hits, much of which we have heard this year, mainly, blaming himself for the loss.

Below, you can find the best quotes from that press conference.

Izzo blames himself for loss

Tom Izzo at podium puts blame on himself for the loss to Wisconsin, but adds, "We are not tough enough right now. … So blame me, not the players." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 6, 2023

Pretty classic Izzo right here. To be fair, he should get a lot of the blame.

Izzo outlines some keys to loss

Izzo says Wisconsin going 14-for-14 at the FT line was one place it was won. Points to three straight empty possessions after cutting Badgers' lead to 51-48 with 11:21 to play. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 6, 2023

Izzo on Malik Hall illness

Izzo says he feels he should have played Malik Hall less than his 23 minutes. Had a 101 temperature in the morning and was a game-time decision. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 6, 2023

Izzo indicates Jaxon Kohler could return soon

Izzo hints that Jaxon Kohler may be back in another week, though that timeline conflicts with what he told us Monday. Says the double-big lineup with Cooper/Sissoko struggled with coverages early and he had to go away from it. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 6, 2023

Izzo on Tyson Walker

Izzo says MSU chose to go under some ball screens and Wisconsin hit some shots. Blames himself for that. Says he's proud of Hoggard for playing within himself mostly. Adds that Walker made "some tough shots, but some good shots." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 6, 2023

Izzo on another slow start for MSU

Izzo on another slow start for MSU: "If it happens again and again, it's gotta be on me." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 6, 2023

