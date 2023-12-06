Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo breaks down Michigan State basketball loss vs. Wisconsin

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

After yet another slow start, Michigan State basketball dropped their fourth game of the year against Wisconsin. In the post game press conference, Tom Izzo played some of his greatest hits, much of which we have heard this year, mainly, blaming himself for the loss.

Below, you can find the best quotes from that press conference.

Izzo blames himself for loss

Pretty classic Izzo right here. To be fair, he should get a lot of the blame.

Izzo outlines some keys to loss

Izzo on Malik Hall illness

Izzo indicates Jaxon Kohler could return soon

Izzo on Tyson Walker

Izzo on another slow start for MSU

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire