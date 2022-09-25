Quotes from Nick Saban’s postgame press conference following Alabama’s 55-3 win over Vanderbilt

Alabama easily handled the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night to open up SEC play here in the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish as they beat the Dores 55-3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young carved up the Vandy defense to the tune of 385 yards passing and four touchdowns. Ja’Corey Brooks had a career day with six receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Will Anderson led the Tide’s impressive defensive effort with three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Following Alabama’s dominating win, head coach Nick Saban stepped to the podium to deliver his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s Week 4 performance.

The team is buying in to the standard

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“The team played really well. I think the team is buying in to playing to the standard.”

Defense needs to force more turnovers

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“I would like to see us force more turnovers.”

Byron Young injury update

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“Byron Young has a sprained ankle.”

Will Anderson isn't talked about enough

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“Will’s a good player. We should be talking about him every week. I’ll talk about him as long as you want to talk about him.”

