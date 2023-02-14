Quotes: MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to media ahead of Minnesota game

Michigan State has bounced back in a big way following a tough 2-5 stretch. The Spartans have picked up two wins in a row against a very game Maryland team, and a dominant road victory over Big Ten foe Ohio State. Now, MSU will look to pick up a third straight victory when they play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Monday, discussing the team’s game against Ohio State and what’s ahead against Minnesota.

Check out the best quotes from that post practice press conference:

Tom Izzo's here. Opening statement: "How many of you picked the Super Bowl right like me?" — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 13, 2023

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "Anytime you get a win on the road right now, it's valuable." Felt the Spartans "did a phenomenal job" defensively in Sunday's win at Ohio State but still wants improved shot selection and offensive flow. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 13, 2023

Izzo just talked about this: "How ironic that this is one of my best FT shooting teams and we never get there?" Preaching to get there more. "It's one of those semi-hard things to work on unless you could just throw it in. And we just don't have that kind of team right now." https://t.co/8g5r1sU5qt — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 13, 2023

