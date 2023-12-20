Quotes: Michigan State football HC Jonathan Smith addresses the media on signing day

It’s been a busy day for Michigan State football. Signing day is here and signed commitments are coming in along with a few transfers. Nonetheless, new Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith took the time to address the media on Wednesday.

In the press conference, Smith addressed a whirlwind start for his tenure at MSU, where he has been tasked with assembling a coaching staff, a recruiting big board, keeping current talent on the roster, and bringing in new veteran players via the portal.

You can find the most notable quotes from that press conference below.

Jonathan Smith on his signing class

New MSU coach Jonathan Smith at the podium for the first time to talk about his first signing class. "Things have been moving fast." Credits his recruiting staff for building it on the fly. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on hiring Joe Rossi

Smith says he "couldn't be more excited" to add Joe Rossi as defensive coordinator, particularly in the middle of building the recruiting class. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith: 'We're not done' recruiting

Smith: "We're not done" recruiting, pointing to the portal still being open, the second signing day in February, the portal opening again in April. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on his quarterback signees

Smith says he flipped the perspective of not having a scholarship QB when he arrived as a chance to build how he liked it and give opportunities. Says both Milivojevic and Jessee, the HS signees, will arrive in January. MSU isn't talking about transfers yet (Aidan Chiles). — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith likes the mix of his signing class

Smith says he feels his staff "blended" the fit of players who were committed to MSU previously with guys he had committed to Oregon State who came to MSU with him. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on Harlon Barnett

Smith says Harlon Barnett has been helpful in his first few weeks and in recruiting. Says his future is "to be determined" with MSU and that Barnett does have other options. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith focused on Ohio, midwest

Smith says he plans to use the next few months to continue to make in-roads with high school coaches in Ohio and the rest of the region. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on final two coaching spots on his staff

Smith says his final two spots on his coaching staff are fluid at the moment. "We're not gonna rush on those decisions." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on early enrollees

Early enrollees for MSU who will arrive in January: WR Nick Marsh, OL Charlton/Mercer Luniewski, QB Alessio Milivojevic, RB Brandon Tullis, DB Jaylen Thompson. Smith also says QB Ryland Jessee plans to arrive in January. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

MSU still pursuing some Spartans in the portal

Smith says they're aggressively pursuing a few of MSU's players in the portal but not all. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) December 20, 2023

Smith on next signing period approach

Smith says he plans to assess the Spartans' needs once the portal closes in early January as to how MSU will proceed with the second HS signing period that reopens Feb. 7. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on retaining WR coach Courtney Hawkins

Smith on retaining WR coach Courtney Hawkins: "Deeply passionate about this place." Likes his background in the NFL as a player and the HS ranks in Michigan as a coach/administrator. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Smith on spring practices

Smith says spring practice will begin in mid-March but no time schedule set in stone just yet. Still TBD about a potential spring game as well based on how the roster will look. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire