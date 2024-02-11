Quotes: Michigan State basketball players react to win over No. 10 Illinois
On Tuesday, Michigan State basketball suffered one of their more disappointing losses of the season, dropping a game against Minnesota on the road that they had a lead in late in the game. On Saturday, we saw a motivated and energized MSU team handle business at home against No. 10 Illinois, beating their rivals 88 to 80.
After the game, a few of the Spartan players talked to the media about the victory and gave their thoughts on an exciting day for the program. You can see some of their quotes, along with a few social media posts they sent out, and a nice message from a Spartan legend below.
Malik Hall
Malik Hall: "In my mind, we’re going to the NCAA Tournament every year. I’m not going to be the person that doesn’t go."
— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 10, 2024
Tyson Walker
Tyson Walker insisting he's not hurt has officially become a running bit this season. Did his groin hurt him today? “Nah, I just walk with a limp. It’s natural, man. I’m from New York, I just walk with a limp.”
— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 10, 2024
Malik Hall on A.J. Hoggard
Malik Hall: "AJ (Hoggard) has gotten a lot of shit (from others) over his career, I think today was a big day for him." pic.twitter.com/BpPpWXwCJ6
— David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024
Steve Smith
"This is more than just beating Illinois, this is a confidence booster." pic.twitter.com/0NjFBWfsXa
— David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024
A.J. Hoggard
Hoggard: "The motto was to play desperate. I think we came out and did that tonight." pic.twitter.com/6P9PWF3SnS
— David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024
Malik Hall on the core four starters
Malik Hall: If we can get to where all four of us play at that level, we can go a long ways… pic.twitter.com/kn11CZFk3o
— David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024
Tre Holloman
Shoutout spartan Nation the bres was rocking today love yall💚 #GoGreen #SD4L @MSU_Basketball @ThisistheIZZONE
— Trejuan Holloman (@jiggyTrawww) February 10, 2024