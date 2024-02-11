Quotes: Michigan State basketball players react to win over No. 10 Illinois

On Tuesday, Michigan State basketball suffered one of their more disappointing losses of the season, dropping a game against Minnesota on the road that they had a lead in late in the game. On Saturday, we saw a motivated and energized MSU team handle business at home against No. 10 Illinois, beating their rivals 88 to 80.

After the game, a few of the Spartan players talked to the media about the victory and gave their thoughts on an exciting day for the program. You can see some of their quotes, along with a few social media posts they sent out, and a nice message from a Spartan legend below.

Malik Hall

Malik Hall: "In my mind, we’re going to the NCAA Tournament every year. I’m not going to be the person that doesn’t go." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 10, 2024

Tyson Walker

Tyson Walker insisting he's not hurt has officially become a running bit this season. Did his groin hurt him today? “Nah, I just walk with a limp. It’s natural, man. I’m from New York, I just walk with a limp.” — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 10, 2024

Malik Hall on A.J. Hoggard

Malik Hall: "AJ (Hoggard) has gotten a lot of shit (from others) over his career, I think today was a big day for him." pic.twitter.com/BpPpWXwCJ6 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024

Steve Smith

"This is more than just beating Illinois, this is a confidence booster." pic.twitter.com/0NjFBWfsXa — David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024

A.J. Hoggard

Hoggard: "The motto was to play desperate. I think we came out and did that tonight." pic.twitter.com/6P9PWF3SnS — David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024

Malik Hall on the core four starters

Malik Hall: If we can get to where all four of us play at that level, we can go a long ways… pic.twitter.com/kn11CZFk3o — David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 10, 2024

Tre Holloman

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire