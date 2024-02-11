Advertisement

Quotes: Michigan State basketball players react to win over No. 10 Illinois

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

On Tuesday, Michigan State basketball suffered one of their more disappointing losses of the season, dropping a game against Minnesota on the road that they had a lead in late in the game. On Saturday, we saw a motivated and energized MSU team handle business at home against No. 10 Illinois, beating their rivals 88 to 80.

After the game, a few of the Spartan players talked to the media about the victory and gave their thoughts on an exciting day for the program. You can see some of their quotes, along with a few social media posts they sent out, and a nice message from a Spartan legend below.

Malik Hall

Tyson Walker

Malik Hall on A.J. Hoggard

Steve Smith

A.J. Hoggard

Malik Hall on the core four starters

Tre Holloman

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire