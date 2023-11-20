Quotes: Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo recaps blowout win over Alcorn State

Finally, this Michigan State basketball team has started to look like the team we were promised this offseason, as the Spartans had their second consecutive blowout win, this time over Alcorn State.

After the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media to recap his team’s performance, and give a funny anecdote about his reaction to an insane Coen Carr dunk.

You can see the best quotes from that session below.

Izzo on Malik Hall's injury

Izzo said Malik Hall suffered a minor sprained ankle, staff sat him final 17 minutes as a precaution — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 20, 2023

Izzo concerned about rebounding

Izzo says "the real concern is the rebounding." Alcorn State outrebounded MSU 41-38 overall and 16-10 on the offensive glass. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 20, 2023

Izzo on getting the freshmen minutes

Izzo says getting the freshmen as many minutes as they did tonight was good, particularly with Arizona next and two Big Ten games in December. "It's a full plate." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 20, 2023

Izzo on Tyson Walker's illness

Izzo says he's confident Tyson Walker will be back vs. Arizona on Thursday, "but at what level, I don't know." Has had a cold since before Friday's game. "He wasn't doing good today. I don't know why he even came to the game, but they didn't feel he was contagious." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 20, 2023

Izzo on his reaction to the Coen Carr dunk

Izzo says that Coen Carr's dunk put him in a tough spot as a coach… pic.twitter.com/FmyUpragKr — David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 20, 2023

