Quotes from Lincoln Riley and USC players after win over UCLA

This was a game worth talking about for all the obvious reasons.

It was an entertaining thriller. It was the Battle for Los Angeles. It was a duel for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was a contest with College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy, and New Year’s Six bowl ramifications.

It was a game in which USC trailed by 14 and came back to win, flipping the script from the Utah game in which the Trojans led by 14 and lost.

It is definitely a game worth talking about … so here are quotes from Lincoln Riley and USC players after the 48-45 triumph over UCLA:

DYE'S ENCOURAGEMENT

Travis Dye told Austin Jones in pregame to “remind them who you are.” I’d say Jones did that tonight #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

REVENGE TOUR

Tuli Tuipulotu said this isn’t just the start of the Lincoln Riley Era but it’s also the “Revenge Tour” for everyone that disrespected them last year #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

A PROPER SALUTE: WINNING

Austin Jones said he had “26” written on his wrist all game for Travis Dye — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

TEDDY BEARS

Brett Neilon called the Bruins “Teddy Bears” — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

VIRGINIA TRAGEDY

Touching moment following tonight’s game between USC head coach Lincoln Riley and OL Bobby Haskins, a transfer from UVA. “We’ve tried to certainly surround him this week and just be there for him,” Riley said earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/4yvTQQUlQe — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 20, 2022

TULI

#USC DC Alex Grinch on slowing Zach Charbonnet: I'll say Tuli. One word. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

AND THE RIGHT TEAM WON

Lincoln Riley notes how incredible the environment was at the Rose Bowl: “College football on the west coast and in LA is alive and well.” — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 20, 2022

NO DOUBT

Lincoln Riley on Caleb Williams: “He’s been one of the best players in the country this season.” — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 20, 2022

TRUTH

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said the biggest sign of growth with this team was getting down 14-0 and not flinching one bit. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

AND HE WAS FRESH

Lincoln Riley on Austin Jones taking over the starting running back role, “There was no doubt that he was ready.” — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 20, 2022

AND USC STILL WON

Alex Grinch said Eric Gentry wasn't moving at 100 percent and it wasn't fair to Gentry to have him out there so that's why he didn't play a ton tonight. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 20, 2022

CLAY HELTON HOLDOVERS

Tuli Tuipulotu: “A lot of people talk about the Lincoln Riley era but for a lot of the guys on the team (the returners), it’s a revenge tour.” #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 20, 2022

REMEMBER THE NEILON NUDGE AT OREGON STATE

Brett Neilon on the trash talk from #UCLA this week: “You could tell those teddy bears we beat ‘em.”#USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 20, 2022

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

#USC S Bryson Shaw said Korey Foreman made the same exact play in practice this week. Shaw told him he had to do it in the game and Foreman said, "I got you." Shaw forgot about the play in the aftermath, but Foreman didn't. He came up to Shaw and said, "I told you!" — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

TURNAROUND

#USC WR Kyle Ford: If you would have told me at the end of last season, we'd go play for a championship this year, I'd call you a dead liar. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

KEEPING THE FAITH

#USC RUSH Korey Foreman said he can't think the team enough for putting him in that situation. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

STAND AND DELIVER

#USC RUSH Korey Foreman said right before the play was called, he knew he had to make a play. "Let's do it right here, right now." Said he was pacing on the sideline before the play. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

HOLDING THE SWORD

#USC WR Jordan Addison said it was surreal to be on the top of the ladder and holding the sword to lead the band. Said it was something he had wanted to do after seeing his teammates do it this season. "Check that box off," he chuckled. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

"A LOT OF GET BACK"

#USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu said a lot of people call this the Lincoln Riley Era, but for the returning players, this has been "the revenge tour." "A lot of get back" Tahj Washington said of the revenge wins they've been seeking this season — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

SELF-ASSURED

#USC C Brett Neilon on Caleb Williams setting the tone: He's so competitive and he's so confident in himself, but not in a cocky way. He's just an A+ guy. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

NEXT MAN UP

#USC C Brett Neilon on Austin Jones: "We knew he was going to step up and he did his thing." — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

WHY UCLA SCORED 45

#USC DC Alex Grinch said LB Eric Gentry was limping in pursuit at one point on the field, so they shut him down. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

WE RUN L.A.

The full quote from #USC center Brett Neilon:"We heard all their stuff. You could tell those teddy bears we beat ‘em so they can say whatever they want, do whatever they want but we run LA. So I’m happy.” https://t.co/laB2lrWIvk — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 20, 2022

ICONIC

#USC HC Lincoln Riley is joined by Caleb Williams and Shane Lee after the rivalry win. Riley calls it an iconic type game. pic.twitter.com/Q22D8Epmu8 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

BE PREPARED

Lincoln Riley on Korey Foreman’s game-winning interception: “You just never know when it’s going to be your moment, and he was ready.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 20, 2022

ON-FIELD AUDIO

Caleb Williams basking in his first win in this #USC-UCLA rivalry, after totaling more than 500 yards of offense. pic.twitter.com/7EKVI3yTC6 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

FILE THIS AWAY

Alex Grinch said Eric Gentry “was not moving at 100%” #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 20, 2022

TAKEAWAYS

Alex Grinch: “We can’t just have a front row seat to Lincoln Riley’s and Caleb Williams’ offense. We have to impact the game too” #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 20, 2022

AND HE DID

#USC QB Caleb Williams said [momentum] swings are going to happen, you just have to keep fighting. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

WELCOME BACK

After Jordan Addison scored, Caleb Williams told him “Welcome back. Glad to have you.” #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 20, 2022

NOT ONE

Lincoln Riley on Austin Jones: “There’s not one guy in that locker room surprised by what he did tonight” #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 20, 2022

