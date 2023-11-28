Quotes: Jonathan Smith addresses the media for the first time as Michigan State football head coach

Michigan State football has a new leader, as the contract details for Jonathan Smith will be finalized today and Smith will embark on his new journey as the head coach of the Spartans after spending the last six season with his alma mater, Oregon State.

On Tuesday, an excited coach Smith addressed the media for the first time as the head coach of the Michigan State football program, and his energy was palpable and infectious.

Below, you can see the most notable quotes from that press conference.

Smith's excitement was obvious

Smith at the podium now. "Wow, I am excited to be here." — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) November 28, 2023

Smith on leaving Oregon State

Smith thanks Oregon State for all the university provided to him. "Leaving there obviously was an important, difficult decision. … That place will always be special to me." — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) November 28, 2023

Smith chokes up talking about his family

Smith chokes up thanking his family. "These decisions are not easy. I want to chase championships at the highest level, but at the same time, create an atmosphere for my family to be special." — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) November 28, 2023

Smith: 'Michigan State is a place can develop'

Smith says MSU will be physical on both sides of the ball, innovative and take some chances. "I think Michigan State is a place you can develop. … A program of substance on and off the field." — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) November 28, 2023

Smith on the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry

Smith: "I appreciate in-state rivalries." Says he's been in several through his career. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) November 28, 2023

Smith plans to talk to some recent MSU staff members

Smith says he has a staff that has been with me for a while that will come with him, but says he plans to talk to "a few of those guys" on the previous staff for some Midwest recruiting ties. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

Smith excited to learn players' stories

Smith says building trust was key to making his transition to Oregon State when he took over there. Learning current players both on tape and their story of who they are. "A clear and concise message of how and why we're going to do things is important from the get-go." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

'Low ego, big output'

Smith says MSU players should expect to hear a few things. Big one: "Low ego, high output." " — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

Smith on MSU starting QB

Smith says being starting QB at MSU "is an unbelievable opportunity." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

Smith plans to lean on Dantonio

Smith says he plans to lean on Mark Dantonio "because he did it at the highest level" with sustainability and development. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

Smith on if conference realignment affected his decision

Smith on conference realignment on his decision: "Not a major factor." Says he wanted to be selective for another opportunity if he found the right fit. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 28, 2023

Smith on lack of midwest ties

Smith says calls his lack of Midwest experience "the elephant in the room" and plans on assembling a staff that will help in that area. He plans on meeting with members of the outgoing staff but TBD if any will be retained. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) November 28, 2023

Smith on Houser and Leavitt entering portal

Addressing Houser/Leavitt declaring their intent to entering the portal, Smith says they'll have a program set up for QB success and, broadly, he understands players exploring their options. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) November 28, 2023

Awesome quote from Smith

"You can coach these guys as hard as you care about these guys" That's the quote of the press conference in my opinion. — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) November 28, 2023

Smith on recruiting in-state

Smith: “I can’t wait to dive into the high school players and coaches in the state of Michigan.” — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) November 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire